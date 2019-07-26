Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €148.18 ($172.30).

Continental stock opened at €130.38 ($151.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a fifty-two week high of €198.85 ($231.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €124.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

