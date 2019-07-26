Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) Shares Up 25%

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Contagious Gaming Company Profile (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Contagious Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contagious Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.