Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 560,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,737. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

