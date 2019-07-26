Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.31). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,118.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNCE stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

