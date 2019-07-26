Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

CTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 8,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.31 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.