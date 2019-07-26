Comparing ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) & New Jersey Resources (OTCMKTS:NJR)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and New Jersey Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A New Jersey Resources 4.51% 8.73% 3.11%

Risk & Volatility

ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. New Jersey Resources pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and New Jersey Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.53 billion 3.38 $522.74 million N/A N/A New Jersey Resources $2.92 billion 1.52 $233.43 million $2.74 18.18

ENAGAS S A/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Jersey Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR and New Jersey Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 0 0 0 1.00 New Jersey Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00

New Jersey Resources has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. Given New Jersey Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

