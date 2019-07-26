Comparing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlassian and Blackbaud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 8 7 0 2.47 Blackbaud 1 8 0 0 1.89

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $121.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.94%. Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $91.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Atlassian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Blackbaud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $873.95 million 16.35 -$119.34 million ($0.07) -1,921.57 Blackbaud $848.61 million 4.89 $44.84 million $1.87 45.10

Blackbaud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -38.06% 1.34% 0.40% Blackbaud 3.02% 21.47% 4.95%

Dividends

Blackbaud pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Atlassian does not pay a dividend. Blackbaud pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Atlassian on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

