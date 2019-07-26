Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 5,919 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 230,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 272,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,427. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

