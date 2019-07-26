Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

7/15/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

7/10/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/8/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

7/1/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

6/21/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

6/14/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

6/7/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

5/30/2019 – Community Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 95,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,652. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $152,960.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

