Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.72. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 153,232 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

