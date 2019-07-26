Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,281,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

