Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. 16,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,001. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $129.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

