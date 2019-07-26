Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. 4,036,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,940. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at $83,652,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock worth $25,909,426. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

