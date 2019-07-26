Coinvest Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,495.00 (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Coinvest has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Coinvest has a total market capitalization of $903,590.00 and approximately $1,495.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinvest token can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00294761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01649871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00122214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Coinvest

Coinvest was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

