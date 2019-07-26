Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424,031 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,834,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 451,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,091,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,362.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,583. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 43.76%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

