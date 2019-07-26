Cohen Klingenstein LLC Purchases 17,513 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $90.98 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

