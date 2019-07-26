Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $508,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $457,298,000 after purchasing an additional 482,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,046,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 115,958 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 191,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. 1,574,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,093. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

