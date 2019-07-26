Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.57.

CCOI stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $85,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,397 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.