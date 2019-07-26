Coats Group’s (COA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coats Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 92.83 ($1.21).

COA opened at GBX 81.35 ($1.06) on Monday. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13.

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

