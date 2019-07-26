CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 5.2%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.40, approximately 181,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,292,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 34,150 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $249,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 297,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,270,000 after buying an additional 878,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,498,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

