CLS (LON:CLI) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of CLI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 228.50 ($2.99). 148,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The company has a market capitalization of $930.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.49.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 50,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,734.48).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.