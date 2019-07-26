Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Clorox by 47.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Clorox by 57.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Clorox by 15.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Clorox stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 433,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,142. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

