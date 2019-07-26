Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.03%. Clearfield updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.53. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

