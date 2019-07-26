Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Macquarie set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 1,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Clarus by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.