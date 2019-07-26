Clams (CLAM) Achieves Market Cap of $10.31 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Clams has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Clams coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00028350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Clams has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $1,463.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031436 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,327,409 coins and its circulating supply is 3,699,430 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.