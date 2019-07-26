Civitas (CIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Civitas has a market cap of $66,986.47 and approximately $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006564 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002415 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

