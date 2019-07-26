City Holding Co. Sells 95 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,799. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,679.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,715 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

