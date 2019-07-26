City Holding Co. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,326,000 after purchasing an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,492,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

