City Holding Co. Has $2.75 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,163,000 after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,928 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.97.

IR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.50. 354,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,781. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

