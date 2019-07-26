City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.43. The stock had a trading volume of 527,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.06. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

