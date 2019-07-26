City Holding Co. Buys 2,326 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,537,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

