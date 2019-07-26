City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

