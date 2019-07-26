City Holding Co. Acquires 1,152 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in BP by 8.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BP by 17.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of BP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

