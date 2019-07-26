Citrix Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Citrix Systems has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $95.52 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares in the company, valued at $35,148,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $434,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,211,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,076. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

