CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of CIT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 3,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

