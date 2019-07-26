Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $250.80. Cineworld Group shares last traded at $252.30, with a volume of 2,894,476 shares.

Several research firms have commented on CINE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 385.67 ($5.04).

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.47.

In related news, insider Scott Rosenblum acquired 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £48,718.80 ($63,659.74). Also, insider Arni Samuelsson acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £28,975 ($37,860.97).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

