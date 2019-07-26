Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,086. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

