Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.31 and a 52 week high of C$14.37.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

