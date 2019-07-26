Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $13.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.45. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $681.52.

Shares of CMG opened at $783.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $789.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $736.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total transaction of $6,845,873.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.