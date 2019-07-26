CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Coal Energy Company Limited is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading. It deals in coal chemical, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pit mouth power generation, coal mine design etc. The main businesses of the Company are coking operations, coal mining equipment manufacturing and coal mine design and consultation. Coal business involves in production and distribution of steam coal and coking coal. Coking business provides metallurgy coke and forging coke. Coke mining equipment business offers hydraulic supports, scraper conveyors, loaders, boring machines, shearers and mining electrical motors, among others. China Coal Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

CCOZY stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.13. CHINA COAL ENER/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

