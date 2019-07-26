Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,362,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,333,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.67 per share, for a total transaction of $211,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.