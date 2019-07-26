Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Invests $477,000 in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 38.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BXS shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.