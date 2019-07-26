CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BP were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of BP by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.05. 366,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. BP’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.