CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.6% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chubb by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Chubb stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.58. 62,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.