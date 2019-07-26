CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 8,954 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,244,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,337 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. 48,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,079. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

In related news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.