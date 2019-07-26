CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $245,000 Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 17,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,150. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.16). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.