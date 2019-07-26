CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. 1,316,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,267. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.