Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12,204.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Chevron worth $325,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Chevron stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,043. The stock has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.