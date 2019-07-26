Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $339.50. Chesnara shares last traded at $343.50, with a volume of 2,597 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

In related news, insider David Rimmington sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.85), for a total value of £99,428 ($129,920.29).

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

