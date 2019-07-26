Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the June 15th total of 124,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,971. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 952.83% and a negative return on equity of 211.99%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
