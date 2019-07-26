Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the June 15th total of 124,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,971. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 952.83% and a negative return on equity of 211.99%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.